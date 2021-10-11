Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Sanon's Family Entertainer Promises To Be A Laugh Riot

After Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are reuniting once again to tickle our funny bone in Abhishek Jain's upcoming family entertainer Hum Do Hamare Do and this time, they also have Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah for company. The makers of the film unveiled the much anticipated trailer of the film today.

Hum Do Hamare Do revolves around Rajkummar Rao's character who is heads over heels in love with Kriti Sanon's character. However the latter wants to get hitched into a "sweet family with a cute dog." In order that he doesn't end up losing his lady love, our hero arranges fake parents for himself in the form of Paresh Rawal (Puroshotam Mishra) and Ratna Pathak Shah (Dipti Kashyap).

The twist in the tale is that Ratna is Paresh's first love and their love story wasn't successful owing to some reason. What follows next is a set of hilarious events with Puroshottam trying to woo Dipti again and Rajkummar's character making sure that his marriage plans doesn't get thwarted.

Watch the trailer.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said in an official statement, "Maddock trusts in the power of content driven films, while Mimi was a delightful family entertainer, with Hum Do Hamare Do, we take the essence of family futher, because in the end, a family is a set of people we love and cherish. Our film is a wholesome comedy that can be enjoyed by all three generations."

Hum Do Hamare Do also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role. The film is slated to release on October 29 on Disney+Hotstar.