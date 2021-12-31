Anushka Sharma And Daughter Vamika Cheer For Virat Kohli During India vs South Africa Match

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika are currently in South Africa for the Indian Cricket Team's matches and were recently seen cheering for Virat in the stadium. The India vs South Africa match was being held in Centurion and this was Vamika's first cricket match wherein she was seen cheering for her father! It seems like the little munchkin's presence was also lucky, since India won the match by a huge margin of 113 runs and created a record.

Talking about the same, Vamika was spotted cheering for her dad Virat Kohli while sitting on her mother Anushka Sharma's lap. Vamika can be seen wearing a white frock with her hair tied in two ponytails. On the other hand, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress looked pretty in black attire. Out of respect for the couple's need for privacy of not sharing their daughter's picture with the public glare, the fan club of the couple that shared the picture on Instagram hid the baby's face with a red heart emoji. Another video of Virat cheering and looking at his wife and daughter lovingly after winning his match has also been going viral from the test match. Take a look at Anushka and Vamika's picture from the stadium.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma had earlier won the Internet by sharing some stunning pictures of herself on her social media account. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress can be seen having a 'Good Hair Day' visibly in the same. Anushka can be seen wearing black attire and captioned the same stating, "Hair- There- Everywhere." Take a look at the pictures.

Anushka Sharma Thanks Paparazzi For Not Sharing Vamika's Pics, Wants Her To Live Her Life Freely

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Celebrate 4 Year Anniversary: Actress Shares Unseen Goofy Pics

Anushka Sharma had recently thanked the paparazzi for not sharing her daughter Vamika's picture on social media after she was clicked leaving for South Africa with her parents.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress had said in her statement, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. Special thank you to fan clubs and people on the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."