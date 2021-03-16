Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Being Slapped By Parineeti Chopra!

If you've watched the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Ishaqzaade, you must remember the scene where Parineeti slaps Arjun constantly when he realises his mistake and professes his love for her. Now, as Arjun and Parineeti gear up for their forthcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 19, 2021, the Gunday actor opened up about being slapped by Parineeti yet again on screen.

"I have been slapped yet again by Parineeti like I was in 'Ishaqzaade' and that trend continues! But it was not pressuring because you have read a script and you have understood the demand of the character and circumstances, and it comes in a moment of emotional chaos in both their lives, so it is not like I am beating her up. I don't think I would play a character like that," said Arjun, while speaking about a scene from Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to a leading daily.

Speaking about the plot of the film, Arjun revealed that the movie focuses on violence against women.

Arjun asserted that he is someone who takes such things very seriously in life, as he has grown up in an environment surrounded by women. He further said that he firmly believes that if he is doing a character, he has to step out of being his personal self and believe that he has signed up to play a character, because people like that exist in society.

Talking about theatrical release amid the ongoing pandemic, Arjun said, "We must help our theatres and audiences to come back and enjoy the film-watching experience."

