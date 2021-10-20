Aryan Khan's Bail Gets Rejected: Shah Rukh Khan's Raees Director Rahul Dholakia Calls It 'Outrageous'

Earlier today (October 20, 2021), a special court in Mumbai refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. This decision of the special court has created an uproar on social media. While some are lauding the court, others are downright disappointed.

Amid all the hullabaloo, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees director Rahul Dholakia reacted to Aryan's bail being rejected and called it 'outrageous'.

He tweeted, "Outrageous !!! You are saying there is a "possible" connection to his "international" racket based on "WhatsApp" chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a "bust" where he "had nothing" ? And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything? #FreeAryanKhan"

Outrageous !!! You are saying there is a “possible” connection to his “international” racket based on “WhatsApp” chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a “bust” where he “had nothing” ?And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything? #FreeAryanKhan — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 20, 2021

As expected, his tweet met with mixed reactions from his followers.

Replying to Dholakia's tweet, a user wrote, "What was outrageous?? That money couldn't buy justice?"

Another netizen wrote, "They delayed the order by 5 days only to reject it in 5 seconds. This is nothing but pure harassment. Imp SRK is UNSOLD."

Slamming Dholakia's tweet, one more user tweeted, "Are you questioning Indian Judicial System. Dosent this tweet of yours outrageous for Indian Judiciary & why shouldn't you be questioned for contempting the court."

Another user on the other hand, came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and tweeted, "This country dont deserve SHAH RUKH KHAN he has given his everything but still without any guilt they are facing these..... such a shame."

Aryan, along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested on October 3, 2021, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs.

