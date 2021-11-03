Aryan Khan Is Not Allowed To Meet His Best Friend Arbaaz Merchant Post Their Bail?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan who celebrated his birthday yesterday (November 2) had a rather peaceful birthday this year as his son Aryan Khan was granted bail a few days back in an alleged drug case. Aryan was arrested regarding the same along with his best friend and actor Arbaaz Merchant. Now the latest development is that Aryan and Arbaaz were granted bail on one of the conditions that said that they cannot meet each other.

Arbaaz Merchant's father Aslam Merchant also spoke about the same stating that it will be difficult for his son to do the same but that he also does not want to land up in any kind of trouble. Talking to ETimes, he said, "The first day that Arbaaz was back home, he was cuddled up to his mother. It's a double celebration for us now and the best birthday gift I could ever get from Arbaaz was his presence in the house on my birthday".

Aryan Khan Had An 'Emotional Reunion' With Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan On Arriving At Mannat

Furthermore talking about his son Arbaaz Merchant having to stay away from Aryan Khan, Aslam Merchant said, "It is tough for him but Arbaaz told me he will follow the system. He said, 'Who wants to go back to hell? I will follow the court conditions religiously'. He is best friends with Aryan and will never do anything that will get him or Aryan into any kind of trouble. So they will stay away from each other."

Aryan Khan Comes Home: Shah Rukh Khan To Visit Siddhi Vinayak Temple Soon?

Aslam Merchant further revealed that his son Arbaaz Merchant learnt the harsh and brutal realities of life while being locked up in jail. He went on to say that Arbaaz has witnessed the condition of the prisoners and has vowed never to do anything that might get him or his family in trouble again. Meanwhile, talking about Aryan Khan, the star kid's bail received a thumbs up from some celebs in the Bollywood fraternity along with the fans of Shah Rukh Khan. Some fans of the superstar were also seen to be celebrating and bursting crackers outside his residence. Reportedly, Shah Rukh spent his birthday along with his family away from his home in Alibaug.