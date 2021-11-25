Aryan Khan To Be Counseled By Hrithik Roshan's Life Coach After Arrest In Drugs Case: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) back in October 2021. Currently, out on bail, Aaryan has been marking his weekly presence at the NCB office in Mumbai. The star kid has also surrendered his passport and has been ordered to stay in Mumbai by the court.

According to reports, Aaryan after being in custody for three weeks is set to be counselled by the life coach of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. According to reports, life coach Arfeen Khan had counselled Hrithik when he went through his divorce with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Notably, Hrithik openly had also shown support to Aarya on social media amid the court case.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the Bombay High Court ruled that there was "no prima facie evidence" against Aryan and co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant for charges pertaining to "conspiracy" and "common intent" in the case lodged after the cruise ship raids by NCB.

Justice Nitin Sambre of Bombay High Court said that considering the material brought on record by the NCB, the court in a 14-page order said that there was no positive evidence against the accused trio. He further said that no drugs were found on Aryan, while the quantity recovered from Munmun and Arbaaz was 'small' under the NDPS Act.