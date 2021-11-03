BCCI's Tweet On Anushka Sharma Playing Cricket Goes Viral; Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media

The netizens recently had a field day when they came across a tweet by Board of Control for Cricket India Women (BCCI) on the ongoing Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy. The post read, "Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls (5×4, 1×6) India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy."

For the unversed, the tweet here refers to Anushka Sharma who is the skipper of India's B team which is currently participating in the U-19 Women's cricket cup. Perplexed netizens mistook the cricket player for Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and started a meme fest on the same on social media.

Have a look at some of the tweets.

Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls (5x4, 1x6) India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 2, 2021

Abey isne Cricket khelna kab se shuru kar diya : pic.twitter.com/olGgNLw0Ae — Kushagra (@45kusha) November 2, 2021

Ab kuch der bad ye mat bolna ki vaamika ne bhi ek six maar ke ball boundary se bahar pahucha di hai. — Pranjul SharmaJi (@SharmaaJie) November 2, 2021

Wait...whaaatt...🙄 so..the wife plays for BCCI women team? Isn't she only a actress 🤔 — Indika Bandara (@hmcindikab) November 2, 2021

Speaking about actress Anushka Sharma, she often finds herself at the receiving end of trolls when her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli underperforms in his matches. Last year, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress had called out Sunil Gavaskar for his sexist and distasteful remarks against her with respect to a viral video featuring her and Virat.

The actress had put up a long post on her Instagram page which read, "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commenting on the game. Don't you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us? I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It's 2020 and things still dont change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?"

She had added, "Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentlemans game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this."

Speaking about movies, Anushka has been away from the big screen since her last release, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. In February this year, she and Virat become proud parents of a baby girl Vamika.