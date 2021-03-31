Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Director Anees Bazmee Says He's Not Worried About The Shoot, 'Kartik Is A Very Fast Worker'

Kartik Aaryan recently tested positive for Coronavirus and the shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had to be suspended once again. However, director Anees Bazmee said he is not worried at all as 60% of the shoot has been wrapped up, and they can make up for the lost time once Kartik tests negative for COVID-19.

Anees Bazmee told Bollywood Hungama, "Shooting stopped in Lucknow in March 2020 and the lockdown followed. But we made up for the lost time when we resumed shooting. And now Kartik's Covid which came as a shock, is not a big problem. Kartik is a very fast worker. He picks up his lines in minutes. We will be back on track as soon as he re-joins us. We are all waiting for him."

Anees also praised his lead actor for his skills and work etiquette. Saying working with him is a pleasure, the director said Kartik is always on time, always professional, and never throws any tantrums. "Kartik has a smile for everyone. Having him on the set brings very pleasant vibes into the process of shooting. We need that positivity right now," he added.

Anees said he always had faith in Kartik and always knew he was going to make it big. He revealed that since Kartik's debut, he wanted to work with him, but it took them some time to collaborate. Anees said he is glad to finally work with him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Meanwhile, Kartik has self quarantined himself and is well on his way to recovery. The actor reportedly is spending his time watching a lot of movies and enjoying his mother's cooking at home.

