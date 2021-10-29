Dybbuk Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta's latest horror thriller Dybbuk- The Curse Is Real is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and the film is already available on many notorious sites for free download. Yes, you read it right. Despite being released on an OTT platform, the film got leaked by many notorious sites in high definition.

Unfortunately, Emraan-starrer Dybbuk failed to impress netizens and critics with its script. Many film critics mentioned in their reviews that the film has nothing new to offer and it has very shabby horror scenes.

Written and directed by Jay K, the Amazon Original film is the official remake of the 2017 Malayalam blockbuster Ezra, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priya Anand and Tovino Thomas among others. Dybbuk, which also featured Manav Kaul in a key role, reportedly revolves around a couple who start experiencing paranormal activities after the purchase of an antique box.

Earlier, during the promotions of Dybbuk, Emraan had opened up about starring in horror films and said that he doesn't understand why mainstream Bollywood stars shy away from acting in horror films.

He told a media portal, "I have been watching horror films since childhood. I enjoy this genre. The wave of horror comedies (that has come) is a sub-genre. This (horror) is the mother genre. I believe this (horror) genre is not explored much in our country."

"Maybe most stars don't understand this genre, so they don't give their consent and hence the budget is not much for these films. I hope more stars do horror films because the success ratio is good. Even though less horror films have been released, whenever they come out, they do good business," added Hashmi, who was last seen in Chehre, which released in theatres.