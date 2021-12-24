Atrangi Re Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
Finally, the much-awaited film of Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re featuring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and guess what? On the very first day of its streaming, the film is already available on several notorious sites.
Ever since the trailer of the film got released, the film has been in tremendous buzz owing to its unique storyline and star cast. However, the film also got embroiled into a controversy owing to massive age gap between Sara and Akshay. However, both the director and actress of the film mentioned in their several interviews that there's a reason behind such casting, which the audience will understand only after watching the film.
Meanwhile, check out critics' reactions to the film...
taran adarsh taran_adarsh
"#OneWordReview... #AtrangiRe: DELIGHTFUL. Rating: ***½ #AtrangiRe lives up to its title - unconventional, complex plot that's rich in emotions and drama... Rides on solid drama, but loosens post-interval... Emotional finale a high point... Genuinely hatke film!"
#TutejaTalks Tutejajoginder
"#AtrangiRe
is
a
beautiful
movie
and
unfolds
like
a
fairy
tale.
Sweet
&
simple
with
a
distinct
aanandlrai
touch,
it's
a
love
story
with
a
difference.
SaraAliKhan
is
endearing,
dhanushkraja
makes
you
pine
for
him
and
akshaykumar brings on entertainment. A family watch ***1/2."
Rohit Jaiswal rohitjswl01
"Review - #AtrangiRe Rating - 3*/5 Atrangi Re - Super Entertaining Romantic drama.... Pure love & madness with excellent songs. #AanandLRai delivers a wholesome entertainment to OTT audience this Christmas."
Shobha Sant ShobhaIyerSant
"#AtrangiRe is a truly unusual plot. dhanushkraja is effortless and endearing SaraAliKhan is a revelation akshaykumar is in an unusual role arrahman is simply amazing. But the master is aanandlrai in his best film yet."
(Social media posts are unedited.)