Atrangi Re Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Finally, the much-awaited film of Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re featuring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and guess what? On the very first day of its streaming, the film is already available on several notorious sites.

Ever since the trailer of the film got released, the film has been in tremendous buzz owing to its unique storyline and star cast. However, the film also got embroiled into a controversy owing to massive age gap between Sara and Akshay. However, both the director and actress of the film mentioned in their several interviews that there's a reason behind such casting, which the audience will understand only after watching the film.

Meanwhile, check out critics' reactions to the film...