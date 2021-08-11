Ekta Kapoor Pens A Heartwarming Note To Welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan As Producer For Her Next Project

The internet was set ablaze yesterday when the news of Ekta Kapoor teaming up with Kareena Kapoor and Hansal Mehta came up. Ekta expressed her happiness about teaming up with such big names in the industry and she has once again put up a post regarding the same. Ekta Kapoor yet again took to her social media account to express her delight at having Kareena Kapoor on board as a Producer for their next. The content Czarina uploaded a picture of herself with Kareena and had a wonderful note to go with it to express her feelings on the pairing. She captioned the same stating, "It's with immense happiness, pride & excitement that I'd like to welcome @kareenakapoorkhan on board as a producer for our next."

Ekta Kapoor further added to the post stating, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now. I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film. With women front-lining big-ticket films, it's only right that they get a piece of the pie like their male counterparts. 28 years ago, when my mum and I started our production house, everyone thought my dad was 'The Producer' and that we worked for him. We tried to tell people that while he's a huge support system to us, WE are actually the producers here. The notion of a 'producer' back then was strongly associated only with a man. Decades later, people have finally gotten around to accepting that a 'producer' doesn't necessarily mean 'male'. It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one. I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this. Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career." Take a look at Ekta's post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Taimur Was An Abrupt Caesarean; 'I Literally Had No Milk For Over 14 Days'

Kareena Kapoor Khan then reposted Ekta's post and had her own sweet message for her which read, "There's no one I'd rather partner with! May this film cross our parents' biggest hit together (Farz)... with their blessings... always. Let's do this." Take a look at the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Second Son's Name Is Jehangir; Jeh Is His Nickname!

Ekta Kapoor has a lot of exciting projects coming up and she has been at the heart of some great content for years now. Her last show Broken But Beautiful 3 was a hit and was loved critically as well as by the audiences. The Content Queen has Freddy, Ek Villain Returns and Goodbye as her upcoming projects. All the movies are set to feature some of the biggest names in B-Town.