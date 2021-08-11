Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Taimur Was An Abrupt Caesarean; 'I Literally Had No Milk For Over 14 Days'

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently debuted as an author with her book 'Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be'. The actress has documented her pregnancy journey in this book and made some candid revelations. One amongst them is her struggle with breastfeeding with her elder son Taimur was born.

The Veere Di Wedding actress revealed that she had no milk for over 14 days after Taimur was born, but felt accomplished after she managed to nurse her second son Jeh.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Bebo mentioned in her book, "Taimur was an abrupt Caesarean. I literally had no milk for over 14 days. I was completely dry." She added, "My mom and my nurse would be hovering by my side, pressing at my boobs and wondering why 'it' wasn't happening."

She further added, "(During Jeh's birth), I had much better flow and did manage to nurse him. I'll admit it - breastfeeding him (and doing it exclusively for a few weeks) felt like an achievement!"

Earlier in an Instagram live session with filmmaker Karan Johar, Kareena had opened up on losing her sex drives during her pregnancies and how her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan was supportive of her.

The actress had said, "But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like... Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn't get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it's just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don't know what to think. It's so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn't be there or like 'this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active."

Kareena and Saif were blessed with a son earlier in February this year. They are also parents to four-year-old Taimur.