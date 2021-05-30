Emraan Hashmi Feels A Big Action Adventure Or Sci-Fi Film Might Draw The Audience Back To Theatres

Last year, the Hindi film industry came to a standstill due to the lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cinema halls were forced to remain shut and the shootings of various films were stalled. Earlier this year, cinema halls had gradually begun to open. But then the second wave of the pandemic played a major spoilsport, and the theatres had to pull down the shutters again.

In a recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, Emraan Hashmi opened up on new content consumption pattern and whether the theatres will be able to draw the audience back to them.

The Raaz Reboot actor said, "Today, we don't know exactly what content people would like to consume in theatres. If I go purely by logic, small and medium-sized films with high content and big ideas might be consumed at home on digital platforms."

Speaking about what might attract the viewers to the big screen, Emraan added, "It's the experience of certain films that often draws people to spend and watch it on a big screen with sound effects. This is off-the-cuff thinking but the big ticket experiences might draw people back to cinemas. What we call the tent-pole films... Why else would a regular consumer spend money to buy a ticket to a film that can be watched at one's time at home? A big action-adventure or a sci-fi film might draw the audience back to the theatres; that is where I see it going. I could be entirely wrong in making this assumption. We can only find out when normalcy is restored and people start getting out of their homes, fear-free."

Before the theatre halls pulled down their shutters owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases, Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga co-starring John Abraham had managed to get a theatrical release. The actor is now awaiting the release of his upcoming thriller, Chehre in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Emraan had earlier opened up about Chehre's release plan and said that it will be producers' call when and how they plan to exhibit the movie. Besides Chehre, the actor will also be seen in Balwinder Singh Janjua's comedy Sab First Class Hai.