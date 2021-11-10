EXCLUSIVE! Sooryavanshi Fame Sofiya Khan AKA Desh Ki Beti: It’s Not An Easy Job To Get A Break In Bollywood

Actress Sofiya Khan, who recently made her Bollywood debut with the super hit movie Sooryavanshi, is feeling blessed to be a part of the Akshay Kumar-starrer. She was seen playing the character of Lily and after the movie got released, she is now popularly known as 'Desh Ki Beti', because of popular dialogue in the film.

Amidst all, Filmibeat recently got in touch with newcomer Sofiya Khan and asked about her reaction to the audiences' love for her character. Talking about her journey, Sofiya Khan said, "Before becoming an actor, I had many different careers. I have discharged duties as a backstage manager, stylist and also as designer. One day, I got the opportunity to audition for Lily's part in the film & I was fortunate enough that I was selected for the film. I feel blessed as it's not an easy job to get a break in Bollywood, but I think my parents' blessing had a big contribution to the same."

When asked about the hashtag #DeshKiBeti, Sofiya Khan replied, "It's an honour! I am grateful, thankful & blessed. I used to see hashtags for others, hashtags of their names but now the audience has given me this #deshkibeti hashtag. I would especially like to thank the writers of Sooryavanshi - Farhad Samji sir, Sanchit Bendre sir & Vidhi Ghodgaonkar."

While concluding the conversation with us, Sofiya revealed some interesting updates about her upcoming projects. The Sooryavanshi actress said, "I have been getting good offers now as the movie has drawn the attention of makers towards my skill as an actor. One of my movies' releases that I have already shot is up for next year. I just hope that I do more and more good projects like the one I have done now."

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the Akshay Kumar starrer is ruling the box office, as it has crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Abhimanyu Singh, Mrunal Jain, Sikander Kher and many others in key roles.