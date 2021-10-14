EXCLUSIVE! Ishk Par Zor Nahi Fame Param Singh: I Don’t Find Bulging Biceps & Bulky Bodies Appealing

Param Singh’s Fitness Mantra

When asked about his fitness mantra, Param Singh said that he stays positive and practice gratitude. The hottest hunk said, "My mantra to fitness is feeling good, eating well, working out five days a week & meditating regularly. My regime includes cardio twice a week. I work out for 45 mins maximum. I have been following intermittent fasting for years now. It is basically, a type of fasting which cycles between periods of fasting & eating. I stay positive & practice gratitude every day. Staying happy is the most important for me."

Param On Actors Using Steroids For Rapid Transformation

While speaking about a serious topic of actors using steroids for rapid transformation, Param Singh said that the fitness quotient that we see on screen is unnatural. The Ishk Par Zor Nahi actor said, "It's a fact that a lot of times, the fitness quotient we see on screen is unnatural. On a personal level, I don't find bulging biceps & bulky bodies appealing, to be honest, & I do not think, it's vital to resort to the same unless the character is that of a bodybuilder or an athlete. However, I also feel that it's okay if actors resort to artificial methods to meet the requirement of a script. Frankly, I am no one to judge how others go about their work & I respect choices of different artists make on professional grounds."

Param Singh Spills The Beans About His Upcoming Project

The actor has been shedding weight lately. When asked about the reason behind the same, Param Singh said that it is for his upcoming project. Param said, "I am not actually losing weight instead I am in the process of cutting down the muscles for my upcoming project. I am playing the role of a writer in it. Personally, I feel that on a layman level a writer's essence lies in simplicity & hence I am becoming a bit lean to give the character a natural touch.