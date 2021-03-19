    For Quick Alerts
      Geeta And Babita Phogat Condole The Death Of Cousin Ritika Phogat Who Allegedly Died By Suicide

      Wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat’s cousin Ritika Phogat allegedly committed suicide on March 18. The 17-year-old was reportedly distressed after losing the final of a state-level wrestling tournament in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. According to news reports, she was found dead at the home of her uncle, legendary wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat.

      It must be noted that the Aamir Khan starrer film Dangal was inspired by Mahavir Phogat's life and how he trained his daughters Geeta and Babita.

      Babita Phogat

      The Phogat sisters took to Twitter to mourn the loss of their maternal sister. Babita Phogat tweeted in Hindi, "May God give peace to the soul of the departed. This is a time of grief for the family. Suicide is not a solution. Victory and defeat are part of life. People should not be depressed by fear of failure and take drastic steps."

      Geeta Phogat also posted a message highlighting the grief of the family on social media. She wrote, “It is a very sad time for my family. Ritika was a very promising wrestler, I do not know why she took such a step. Winning and losing is a part of a player's life. We should not take any such step.”

      Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.

      Friday, March 19, 2021, 0:54 [IST]
      X