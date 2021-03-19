Geeta And Babita Phogat Condole The Death Of Cousin Ritika Phogat Who Allegedly Died By Suicide

Wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat’s cousin Ritika Phogat allegedly committed suicide on March 18. The 17-year-old was reportedly distressed after losing the final of a state-level wrestling tournament in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. According to news reports, she was found dead at the home of her uncle, legendary wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat.

It must be noted that the Aamir Khan starrer film Dangal was inspired by Mahavir Phogat's life and how he trained his daughters Geeta and Babita.

The Phogat sisters took to Twitter to mourn the loss of their maternal sister. Babita Phogat tweeted in Hindi, "May God give peace to the soul of the departed. This is a time of grief for the family. Suicide is not a solution. Victory and defeat are part of life. People should not be depressed by fear of failure and take drastic steps."

भगवान रितिका की आत्मा को शांति दे। यह समय पूरे परिवार के लिए बहुत ही दुख की घड़ी है। आत्महत्या कोई समाधान नहीं है। हार और जीत दोनों जीवन के महत्वपूर्ण पहलू हैं। हारने वाला एक दिन जीतता भी जरूर है। संघर्ष ही सफलता की कुंजी है संघर्षों से घबराकर ऐसा कोई कदम नहीं उठाना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/ecb4DztyC4 — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) March 18, 2021

Geeta Phogat also posted a message highlighting the grief of the family on social media. She wrote, “It is a very sad time for my family. Ritika was a very promising wrestler, I do not know why she took such a step. Winning and losing is a part of a player's life. We should not take any such step.”

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.

