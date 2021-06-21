Jackie Shroff On Tiger-Disha's Rumoured Relationship: I Have No Idea What They Have Decided For Their Future

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating since many years, however the lovebirds are yet to confirm it in public. The duo continue to call each other a friend even though they are often papped together on lunch/dinner dates and vacations together. She is also spotted hanging out with Tiger's sister Krishna and other family members.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with Bollywood Bubble, Tiger's father and actor Jackie Shroff opened up on the Baaghi actor and Disha's rumoured relationship. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor revealed that his son began dating at the age of 25.

Hinting at Tiger's relationship with Disha, Jackie said that he isn't aware of what they have decided for their future, further adding that nothing matters to Tiger more than work, and that nobody can come in between him and his work whether it's his mother, father, sister or girlfriend.

Jackie told the news portal, "My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I'm sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it's his first work. Nobody - whether it's his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend - matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good."

Tiger's sister Krishna who was also a part of the same interview said that while she is very protective of her brother, she doesn't think she wants to give his brother any advice as he is headstrong and sorted in that way.

"I am as protective as it can get, about my brother. But at the end of the day, he is an adult and old enough to make his own decisions. And I think he knows what's right, he's a really intelligent guy and as long as he's happy, whatever makes him happy makes us happy too. I don't think I want to give my brother any advice. He is really headstrong and sorted that way," Krishna was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

Recently, Disha rang in her birthday with her favourite people, Tiger and Krishna. The actress later took to her social media handle to share glimpses from her birthday celebration which included pictures of her birthday cake and sharing a frame with Tiger and Krishna.

Workwise, Tiger Shroff has Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath in the pipeline. On the other hand, Disha Patani will be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns and Ekta Kapoor's KTina.