Jackie Shroff Reveals He Is Happiest When Working, Says ‘I Think I'm Doing More Films Than Tiger'

Jackie Shroff who recently turned 64, revealed that he has been working hard, maybe even more than his son Tiger Shroff. In an interview with Spotboye, he said that he is gearing up for Bhoot Police and he has never been busier.

He revealed details about his schedule since his birthday on February 1, and said he shot for a film in Mathura with Pratik Gandhi (Scam 1992 fame actor), titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava. He also shot for Ahmed Khan's Om with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Comparing his working scheduled to Tiger, who celebrated his birthday earlier this week, Jackie added, "I think I'm doing more films right now than my son. That's because Tiger chooses to do less films."

The proud father added that success has not changed his son. He said that all credit goes to his grandmother and mother. "They brought him with the right values, while I was working round-the-clock to give my family a comfortable life. The kid has got a good head on his shoulder," the veteran actor added.

On the occasion of his son's birthday, Jackie Shroff recently shared a throwback picture. A young Jackie can be seen with toddler Tiger Shroff sitting on his father's lap. Both dressed in white look adorable. In the post, Jackie had captioned the picture with a tiny heart emoji.

Coming back to Jackie Shroff, when asked if the hectic schedule ever gets to him, he said, "Not at all! These are all well-defined interesting roles. Otherwise, they wouldn't have come to me with these offers. I'm the happiest when I'm working."

Meanwhile, his other films that are ready for release include, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Radhe with Salman Khan and another project titled Jugnu.

