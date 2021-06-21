Jackie Shroff Says Tiger Wants To Buy Back Their Old Family Home Which They Lost After Going Bankrupt

Jackie Shroff who has seen many ups and downs in his four-decade-long career, recently opened up on going bankrupt after the release of his film Boom. The veteran actor revealed that his kids Tiger and Krishna always make him proud.

The 2003 release Boom starring Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Padma Lakshmi, Madhu Sapre, Zeenat Aman and Katrina Kaif also starred Jackie Shorff and was produced by his wife Ayesha Shroff. Despite the big cast, the film has failed to perform well at the box office.

Jackie Shroff recently revealed that the family had also lost their house and now son Tiger wants to buy it back. During his interaction with Bollywood Bubble, added that they have repaid everyone and cleared their family man.

Krishna Shroff Reveals Dad Jackie Shroff Grows Organic Food And She & Tiger Are Lucky To Eat It!

The veteran actor got emotional while recalling the incident. He said that while ups and downs are common in business he wanted to maintain the sanity and ethics. "I knew that we tried something and we lost something. If I had to pay for it, I'd pay. I had worked as much as I could and we repaid everybody so that my family's name gets clear. Business mein up down hota hi hai, yeh zaroori nahi hai ki hum hamesha upar hi rahenge. Kabhi upar niche hota hai, but you need to know how to keep your sanity and ethics."

He added that the two made sure to shield Tiger and Krishna from the incident as they were very young at the time. Heaping praise for his kids, Jackie Shroff aded, "I'm just proud of both my children. They are strong enough to get the house back; my wife didn't want it back. She said, 'Let it be, what's gone is gone'. But his thought was nice, his thought was beautiful that he wants to make a house for his mother and his family."

Jackie Shroff On Tiger-Disha's Rumoured Relationship: I Have No Idea What They Have Decided For Their Future

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On the other hand, Tiger is gearing up to begin filming for Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.