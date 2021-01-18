Jiah Khan's Sister Accuses Sajid Khan Of Sexual Harassment In New Episode Of Death In Bollywood

Earlier this month, BBC had released a three-part docuseries on late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan. The second episode of the series titled Death In Bollywood, was released over the weekend in the UK. In a new revelation, the actress' sister Karishma levelled sexual harassment allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan in the series.

According to reports, Jiah has become the seventh women in showbiz and entertainment journalism, who has accused the director in the wake of #MeToo movement. Jiah Khan who died in 2013, worked with Sajid Khan in the multi-starrer comedy release Housefull. The film also starred, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Randhir Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Malaika Arora.

While the docuseries was only released in the UK, netizens have shared clips from the same on Twitter. One such video from Death In Bollywood shows Karishma saying, "It was rehearsal, she was reading the scripts and he asked her to take off her top and her bra. She didn't know what to do, she said 'the filming hasn't even begun yet and this is happening.' She came home and cried."

"She said, 'I have a contract, and if I leave, he'll sue me and slander my name and if I stay then I'll be sexually harassed, it is a lose lose situation.' So, she did do the film," Karishma added.

The actress' sister also shared her own experience with the filmmaker. She said, "I remember going to Sajid Khan's house with my big sister and I remember being around the kitchen table, must've been like 16 at this stage. I was just wearing a strappy top and was leaned at the table and he was sort of staring and said 'Oh she wants sex'. My sister Jiah immediately jumped to my defence and said 'No what are you talking about', and he said, 'Look at the way she's sitting'.

"My sister said, 'No she's innocent, she's young, she doesn't know what she wants.' And then we left shortly after that," Karishma revealed in the clip.

Reminder that Sajid Khan is not in jail yet. pic.twitter.com/cZ5I8Rrys0 — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) January 18, 2021

In 2018, Sajid Khan was accused of sexual misconduct by two actresses, Saloni Chopra and Rachel White and one journalist. Soon after, another journalist accused Khan of forcibly kissing her. Followed by in 2020, Indian model Paula claimed that the filmmaker tried to touch her inappropriately and also asked her to strip before him.

Meanwhile, Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumra alleged that though Khan did not touch her, he had asked her inappropriate questions when she met him regarding work. Another actress Mandana Karimi went on to reveal that Khan had made inappropriate remarks when she visited his office to discuss a role in his 2014 film Humshakals.

Since the allegations against Sajid Khan began in 2018, he stepped down as the director of Housefull 4, which released in 2019.

