Karan Johar And Maniesh Paul To Host 52nd IFFI Together

Two of India's most loved and popular hosts Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul will sharing the stage to host the 52nd IFFI (International Film Festival of India) in Goa.

The duo has earlier hosted awards shows together creating a laughter riot with their crackling on-stage chemistry, quick wit and spontaneity. Maniesh Paul has also hosted a TV reality show which has been judged by Karan Johar, which has also reflected the hilarious equation shared by the duo.

Hema Malini And Prasoon Joshi To Be Honoured With 'Indian Film Personality Of The Year' Award At IFFI

It would be interesting to witness the filmmaker-actor jodi to take the stage as hosts once again at the IFFI Goa.

Touted as one of the most prestigious film festivals of India, IFFI is highly anticipated and awaited for the wide range of cinematic experiences presented from across the globe.

Amazon Prime Video Announces Line-Up For IFFI: Event Will End With Premiere Of Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii

Graced by some of the biggest names of Indian Cinema, IFFI is a star-studded event. This year, the film festival will be graced by celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, amongst others.

Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul have also collaborated for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the shoot for which is currently in process.