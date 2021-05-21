Karan Johar Shares Beautiful Birthday Wish For Aditya Chopra, A Baby Aryan Khan Is The Surprise Element

Producer Aditya Chopra is celebrating his 50th birthday today (May 21). His close friend Karan Johar took to his social media handle to share a beautiful birthday wish for him. Not only did he share a heartfelt message but also went on to reveal a throwback picture of the two that also featured actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in his toddler years.

Talking about the same, the picture has Karan and Aditya posing for a lovely picture for the camera. Aryan can be seen presumably in Karan's lap, looking super adorable. However, it was the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director's message that was simply unmissable.

Karan Johar captions the post stating that he shares many special memories, movies and moments with Aditya Chopra. The director stated that Aditya remains an unstoppable visionary. The Student Of The Year director further added how Aditya has silently and solidly taken on the Yash Raj Films studio mantle and has created barometers for everyone. Take a look at the endearing post.

Wishing Aditya Chopra again, Karan called him as his best friend, mentor and uncle to his kids Yash and Roohi. The director also got candid about the delightful picture that he had shared. Karan said that the picture was clicked by none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself. He also stated that both he and Aditya can be seen being the dutiful uncle to Shah Rukh's son Aryan in the picture that was clicked in Goa.

For the unversed, Karan Johar and Aditya Johar have collaborated for blockbuster and critically-acclaimed movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dostana and Kal Ho Naa Ho. Karan also had a cameo appearance in Aditya's cult romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. One of the fans also commented on the post stating, "Omg he exists for real and Aryan is so cute." This was in reference to Aditya being away from the public glare.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar's production banner has some interesting line of movies piled up on their kitty. Karan will be producing the film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He will also be bankrolling movies like Sooryavanshi, Shershaah and Liger.