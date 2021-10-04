Karisma Kapoor's Prem Qaidi Co-Star Harish Kumar Reveals Why He Left Showbiz; 'I Suffered A Major Back Injury'

Bollywood actor Harish Kumar is known for starring in films like Prem Qaidi, Coolie No 1, Aunty No 1 amongst others. It's been years since he has been away from the limelight and doing movies. In a recent tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, Harish revealed why he bid goodbye to Bollywood.

The actor told the tabloid that he suffered from a back injury which left him bedridden, adding that his condition was so bad that he couldn't even visit the washroom.

Harish told Hindustan Times, "I am very much in India, sometimes in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai. But why I left showbiz is a very personal reason, which I don't like to talk about much," Kumar continues, "I suffered a major back injury which left me bedridden which also became my reason to leave showbiz."

Opening up on his injury, the actor recalled, "It was a major slip disc, with issues in my L3 and L5. The situation was so bad that I couldn't even go to the washroom. I was very careless when I was young, and didn't even realise when I got this injury, pata hi nahi laga mujhe. But I didn't want to go for any operation. Kabhi Kabhi ho jata hai life mein, aisa samaya aa jata hai."

Harish told the tabloid that he doesn't think about his past with any sour feeling as he has accepted his fate and added, "Pehle pehle doctor ne do saal ke liye kaam karne ko mana kar diya, uske baad pata hi nahin chala ke kahan kho gaya main."

He continued, "I am very happy and content with the journey I have had. I started when I was a kid, and became male lead in my teens, jaisa hota ho woh thik hi hota hai... Shayad mein bahut jaldi bhaag raha tha, isiliye life slow ho gayi."

One of Harish's most popular movies in his filmography is Karisma Kapoor-starrer Prem Qaidi. The film marked Kapoor's debut in Bollywood as the leading lady.

"I have done over 300 films in my career, but I don't know why people remember me for Prem Qaidi. However, I am really humbled that I still get so much love and people still remember me, even when I have not acted for a long time," Harish told Hindustan Times. The actor further revealed that during his time away from movies, he kept himself busy by working on scripts, screenplay and dialogues of his projects, which he would like to turn into reality soon. He also said that he practised yoga and is glad that his family was with him during the tough phase.

Speaking about his future plans, Harish revealed that he often gets TV offers was even approached once to enter the Bigg Boss house. However, he is keen to make his comeback as a director instead.