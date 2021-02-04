Kartik Aaryan And Hansal Mehta To Team Up For A Film Based On Real Events?

Post the massive success of Luv Ranjan's rom-com Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. His last release, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal might have failed to mint money at the box office, but that hasn't stopped filmmakers from approaching him with scripts belonging to different genres.

The latest buzz in the tinsel town is that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is in talks with National Award winning director Hansal Mehta for a film based on real events.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Kartik and Hansal share a good equation and have been meaning to collaborate for a while now. This one is a real-life story which will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. However, the involved parties are yet to sign on the dotted line. The film is expected to go on the floors in the first quarter of 2022."

The report further stated that the script is currently being developed, and the pre-production work will begin only after the final draft is locked.

Speaking about Kartik Aaryan, the young star has some exciting films lined up next which includes Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Rumours suggest that Kartik has even been approached for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heera Mandi.

Recently, in an interaction with ETimes, Kartik was quoted as saying, "I'm never shedding the lover boy image. It's a privilege that doesn't trouble me at all. My favourite lover boy is still Shah Rukh Khan and so is India's. Even after Dhamaka, I have horror-comedy, rom-com and family films coming up. I'll keep doing a variety of films. I feel blessed to have a line-up covering so many genres."

It would be interesting to watch what Kartik Aaryan and Hansal Mehta together, have in store for us!

