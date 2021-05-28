Kartik Aaryan Gives A Titanic Twist To His Shirtless Picture; Fans Call Him 'National Crush'

Kartik Aaryan who is quite active on social media, recently left his fans gasping for breath by dropping a droolworthy shirtless picture. In the click, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star is seen flexing his muscles. If you follow Kartik's social media handles, you would know that the actor never fails to ace the social media game with his entertaining captions for his posts.

This time too, Kartik had something funny in store for his fans. Comparing his shirtless picture to Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic painting scene from Jame Cameron's Titanic, the actor wrote, "Kartik Aaryan 1 - 0 Kate Winslet."

Meanwhile, fans couldn't stop gushing over Kartik's 'oh-so-hot' picture. A netizen wrote, "Near...far...wherever you are," along with a heart emoticon. Another one posted, "National crush for a reason."

Some called him "Caption King" while an Instagram user wrote, "Oh my god I'm dead." "In fact, you look more hotter than Kate Winslet," read another comment. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, "Ufffff."

Speaking about work, Kartik Aaryan was recently in the news after reports floated in the media that the actor has been ousted from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming production Freddie. However, an industry source told Filmibeat that Kartik voluntarily opted out of the project as he didn't like the script. Reports state that the actor exited the film owing to creative differences with the makers.

This is not the first time when Kartik has grabbed eyeballs for the wrong reasons. Previously, the actor hit the headlines when he was replaced in Karan Johar's upcoming production Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. While the production house refrained from revealing the reason behind the same, Katik too, is yet to break his silence on this matter.

Right now, Kartik has two projects in his kitty. This includes Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka and Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Rumours are rife that the actor has also signed Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans' Bollywood directorial debut.