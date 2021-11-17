Kartik Aaryan Reveals How He Handles Controversies; 'Meri Mummy Ko Bahut Samjhata Hu'

Controversies are a part and parcel of a celebrity's life and the same holds true for Kartik Aaryan as well. Rumours related to his personal and professional life often makes it to the news. Recently when the Love Aaj Kal actor graced radio jockey Siddharth Kanan's podcast with Dhamaka director Ram Madhvani, the actor opened up on how he deals with controversies.

Kartik said that a lot of times when things are blown out of proportion, he wonders the reason behind the same and feels bad for his family as they don't belong to this world.

"Many times when things are blown out of proportion, it affects to a point that why it is happening. But after that, I feel bad for my family because they don't belong to this world. Since I am from this industry, I have seen that nothing matters and you just need to focus on your work. But many times families are affected. That's the only thing I get worried of, sometimes. Other than that, it doesn't matter," the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star told Siddharth.

He further continued, "I know my work will always speaks volumes and I want to give credit to it. And if I am lagging somewhere, I want to improve." Speaking about how he makes his family understand the situation, he added, "Haan bahut samjhata hu, meri mummy ko bahut samjhata hu (yes, I make them understand, I make my mom understand a lot)."

Kartik further admitted that he has done things for money but can afford to make choices now. "I am particular about my choices right now," the actor revealed to Siddharth.

Kartik Aaryan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Dhamaka in which he essays the role of a cynical ex-TV news anchor who gets a chance for a career comeback but finds himself in a situation which may cost his conscience. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles.