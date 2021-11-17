Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On His Struggling Days; 'I Was Very Uncensored, I Think I Miss That'

Kartik Aaryan known for 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise catapulted to stardom with Luv Ranjan's 2018 rom-com Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Since then, there has been no looking back for this young star who has multiple interesting projects in his kitty. However like every actor who doesn't hail from a film background, Kartik's too have had his days of struggle.

In his recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the Love Aaj Kal star revisited those days and recalled the time when he used to share an apartment with 12 other boys in Andheri, Mumbai.

Kartik told the news portal, "When I used to stay in Andheri or even before that during my struggling period when I was staying with 12 people, those were some of my wonderful days and beautiful memories. That was a time when you were able to share your sorrows with people, which became endearing moments for you. Those were the moments I cherish, and I love that I got to spend so much time with so many different people from different parts of the country. I am still in touch with a few of them. I am really happy that this journey has fuel in it and it's going on."

On being asked what he misses the most about those days, the actor revealed, "I was very uncensored. I think I miss that. Back then I was able to do anything, and I still can but of course there is some kind of a limit now. But back then, I was absolutely carefree and that is something I miss."

Kartik told the entertainment portal that he has worked very hard to reach where he is today and added, "And I will keep on working hard to get to another point in my life where I want to be now. So it's been that only, and it's always relative. Now I have crossed one level, then there will be a second one and then the third. So it never stops and that's the most beautiful part of this journey, that it never stops and there is no finishing line. So you just carry on."

He further continued, "But I don't worry about money or anything else. These are secondary things which I am getting because of my work. I am very happy because I hadn't come here with anything, so there is nothing to lose. It's just that I want to work, I am a workaholic and I want to continue doing that."

Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix film Dhamaka. Besides this movie, his other projects include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Sameer Vidwans' yet-to-be-titled film.