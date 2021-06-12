Katrina Kaif On Returning To Her Fitness Schedule Post COVID-19 Recovery: I've Had To Be Patient With Myself

Katrina Kaif had tested positive for COVID-19 in early April this year. The actress managed to recover from the virus on April 17, 2021, much to the happiness of her fans. Recently, she shared a heartfelt post wherein she admitted that she is taking one step at a time while returning to her fitness schedule post her COVID-19 recovery. Katrina who is a self-confessed fitness freak could be seen hinting on the post that bouncing back to her earlier fitness routine has not been easy for her post recovering from COVID-19.

Talking about the same, Katrina Kaif can be seen sporting an oversized black and white jacket that she has paired up with subtle makeup. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress can be seen giving out an intense expression in the same. However, it is her caption for the post that captures attention.

Katrina stated that she is back to her fitness routine and that post her COVID-19 recovery, she had to be patient with herself while returning back to her exercise. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress further revealed that one should move at their own pace and listen to their body after recovering from the virus. Katrina hinted that she has good days but then there are days wherein she gets exhausted quickly.

The actress concluded the post by giving out a message wherein she said that one should trust their bodies' healing process and give themselves time after battling COVID-19. She described the post-recovery phase to be 'step by step' along with a smiling sun emoji. Take a look at the hard-hitting post.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress had let her fans breathe a sigh of relief as she had taken to her social media handle to inform the news of her testing negative for the virus. Katrina had stated, "Negative. Everyone who checked up on me, thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of love."

Meanwhile, the actress has also been grabbing some eyeballs for her relationship with actor Vicky Kaushal. Their dating rumours were confirmed after actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed the same in one of his interviews. Recently, Vicky was also spotted leaving Katrina Kaif's residence. On the work front, she will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Phone Booth and Tiger 3.