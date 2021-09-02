Krystle D'Souza Reveals She Did Not Sleep Whole Night Before She Had To Shoot With Amitabh Bachchan For Chehre

On August 27, 2021, Rumy Jafry's Chehre arrived in theatres and moviegoers were all praise from the film. Apart from starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, the film also featured Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza in prominent roles. In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Krystle was asked about her experience of shooting with Big B, she made a surprising revelation.

While speaking to a leading daily, Krystle revealed that she didn't sleep well before she had to shoot with Amitabh Bachchan.

"I didn't sleep all night before we were to shoot my portions with him. That was the one day I wanted to look super fresh but I was not being able to sleep. I just tossed and turned all night. To add to that, my mom wanted to come on set. My mom never comes on set! More than being pressurised to act in front of Amitabh ji, I think I was more pressurised acting in front of my mother. She was literally starring at me," said D'Souza.

She further recalled how Amitabh Bachchan made her feel comfortable on the sets of Chehre.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Krystle D'Souza: I Have No Fear As An Actor

She said that she was very nervous during the shoot of Chehre, and the only thing she didn't want to do was fumble over her lines. She had memorised her lines well, because she didn't want to mess up in front of Big B.

"But he didn't make me feel like that. He made me feel like even if I mess up, it's fine. He made me feel so comfortable like I am a part of the film, a part of the industry," asserted Krystle.

Krystle D'souza Speaks Out In Support Of Her Chehre Co-star Rhea Chakraborty, Says 'My Heart Goes Out To Her'

It's not the first time when Big B's co-star has boasted about him. In fact, whoever gets an opportunity to work with him, is always in awe of his humbleness and calmness.