Krystle D'souza Speaks Out In Support Of Her Chehre Co-star Rhea Chakraborty, Says 'My Heart Goes Out To Her'

Krystle D'souza has in a recent interview spoken in support of her Chehre co-star Rhea Chakraborty. The past year had proved to be a difficult phase for Rhea. Now Krystle has offered her solidarity to the actress.

Lauding Rhea Chakraborty's strength amidst the whole fiasco, Krystle D'souza told Koimoi, "My heart goes out to Rhea (Chakraborty) to be very honest. Anybody in her place, I don't know how they would go through what she has gone through. She is still staying strong. I don't know if anyone who could have even lasted this whole situation that was created could have ended a family. It's not easy what she and her family were put up with. Hats off to her, hats off to all the women out there that fight for themselves, stand up for themselves."

Krystle D'souza further said that she wished that she could help Rhea Chakraborty with her struggles. The Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai actress went on to say, "I hope I could stand up for her a little more, but it did not happen because you know everything happened so suddenly. More than anything this pandemic hit all of us personally that was going through so much in our own lives that standing up for another person was becoming difficult at that point...I don't know how that girl did it, but hats off to her."

Krystle D'souza and Rhea Chakraborty will soon be sharing the screen space in the thriller flick Chehre. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The movie has been helmed by Rumi Jafry and will be releasing on August 27.

Earlier the producer of the film Chehre Anand Pandit had also spoken out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. He told News18 about the Jalebi actress that, "I personally feel it was a tragedy in her personal life so I don't want to comment on that but a lot of injustice was done to that 'poor girl.' She has done a brilliant job in Chehre and we are completely backing her and I am sure people would love to see her back on the silver screen."