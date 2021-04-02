Madhuri Dixit & Anil Kapoor's Tezaab Remake In The Making?

Bollywood has seen many remakes releasing on the big screen in the past few years. More filmmakers are looking to explore the stories of age-old classics in the new world. According to recent reports, Madhuri Dixit & Anil Kapoor-starrer Tezaab will be the latest film joining the trend of remakes in Bollywood.

After the success of Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake Kabir Singh, Murad Khetani has reportedly bagged the rights to remake 90s cult classic Tezaab. Murad Khetani's banner Cine 1 Studios earlier had also bought the remake rights of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Namak Halal.

Talking about the latest project, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "There were two producers who were eyeing the remake rights to Tezaab. Murad Khetani fetched it for a little higher price than his counterpart. He plans to put the whole project together once he is done with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel and the Thadam remake. He also has Namak Halal, and Tezaab will be his fourth remake to be precise."

One other production house that has been making successful remakes like Kick and Heropanti is Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. However, the source did not confirm the other production house gunning for the rights.

Coming back to Tezaab, the makers reportedly plan to modernise the script while keeping the essence intact. While the film may star two new actors in the lead, fans are now hoping Madhuri and Anil will return as well. However, the makers are yet to confirm any more details about the film, as the project is only in its scripting phase.

Apart from Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, the 1988 film also starred Anupam Kher, Abbas Ali, Chunky Panday, Suresh Oberoi, Johnny Lever and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Calls Anil Kapoor 'One Of Hindi Cinema's Finest'; Says 'I Deeply Cherish The Bond We Share'

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit Wishes Son Arin With An Adorable Birthday Post; 'My Baby Is Officially An Adult'