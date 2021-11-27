Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s Father Reveals His Son Had Called Him On 26/11 (Exclusive)

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents K. Unnikrishnan and Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan were present at an event to mark the anniversary of the 26/11 attack in Mumbai. An event of the film Major, based on Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, was also held at the venue. The 26/11 memorial and film related event were both held at the Taj Mahal Palace and Towers in Mumbai, the exact same location where Major Sandeep was martyred while tackling terrorists during the attack.

Filmibeat asked Major Sandeep's father Mr K. Unnikrishnan whether their son had contacted them before leaving on the 26/11 mission. (We were sensitive in our question.) Sandeep was a commando and training officer with the elite National Security Guard (NSG), which was sent on a special mission to the Taj hotel on 26/11.

His father, a retired ISRO officer, replied to Filmibeat, "Sandeep had called me on the night of 26/11 itself. He mentioned what had happened to officers like (Hemant) Karkare, not revealing his full name or mission. I didn't know the attack was that serious then. I went off to sleep." But Sandeep had not talked to his mother and then fate had its own plans.

Sandeep's mother was in tears at the event while sharing little tidbits from her son's life, leaving everyone present moist-eyed. "Sandeep was always helpful to others, right from his childhood, and his teachers were happy for him," she said, emphasising that her son was always unselfish and put others before himself.

During the biggest attack on the country, Sandeep Unnikrishnan again put others before himself when he said to his team on 26/11, "Don't come up, I will handle them (the terrorists)."

Major: Adivi Sesh And Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Parents To Remember The Heroics Of 26/11 Mumbai Attack Martyrs

Major Sandeep's father revealed that there were several reasons his son decided to face the terrorists alone. "One is he wanted to finish off the mission. Second he wanted corner all four terrorists in one room, and then he wanted to injure at least one and stop the killing of innocent people."

Major Release Date Out: Adivi Sesh Starrer To Hit The Theatres On February 11

Mr Unnikrishnan revealed that he was the biggest critic of his son. But that he also considers himself as a disciple and mentee of his beloved son, who laid down his life for the country.

Major releases on 11 February 2022. It is a bilingual film in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed into Malayalam, which is the language of the Unnikrishnans.

Major stars Adivi Sesh as Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Saiee Manjrekar as his childhood sweetheart Isha. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala as hostage Pramoda, and Prakash Raj and Revathi as Sandeep's parents.