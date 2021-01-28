Manish Malhotra Shares Unseen Pictures From Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal’s Wedding, See Post

Designer Manish Malhotra who was one of the guests at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding has been treating the fans with some lovely unseen pictures from the couple's special day. After sharing a video of him grooming Varun for the wedding, Manish has now shared a video which has some beautiful pictures from the Coolie No 1 actor's wedding. The video has the designer striking a pose with Varun's parents, David and Karuna Dhawan.

Manish Malhotra also shared a picture from Varun Dhawan's Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony. In one of the pictures, the designer can also be seen as striking a pose with Varun's mother. Take a look at the post shared by Manish.

Recently, Manish Malhotra had also shared an emotional message for Varun Dhawan post the latter's wedding. The designer had stated, 'Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations. Wish you'll happiness and abundance of laughter together. My dear Varun from attending Lalli and Davidji's wedding, to see you growing up and then styling you in your first film, to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience... the way you'll look at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heartfelt moment. Lots of love and blessings always.'

