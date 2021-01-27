Varun Dhawan Expresses Gratitude Post His Wedding; Tells Fans ‘Me And Natasha Received So Much Of Love’

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on January 24 amidst their close family and friends at the Mansion House resort in Alibaug. The couple was on the receiving end of several congratulatory messages by their industry friends and fans. Now, Varun Dhawan has taken to his social media to thank everyone who has bestowed him and his wife with so much love.

Varun Dhawan stated how he along with Natasha have received immense love and positivity for the last few days. He further thanked everyone for their wishes on the occasion of his wedding. Take a look at this tweet.

The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart 🙏 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 27, 2021

Varun Dhawan also thanked his wedding planning team, Shaadi Squad for making their lovely wedding ceremony take place in a beautiful manner. He also shared a picture of himself and Natasha along with the wedding planning team. Take a look at the same.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal returned from their wedding venue yesterday. The couple was captured by the shutterbugs and made way for happy newlyweds. They are rumoured to be heading off to Turkey for a week-long honeymoon.

