Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal’s Throwback Picture Will Restore Your Faith In Love

One of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors Varun Dhawan entered marital bliss with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the presence of his family members and a few close friends on Sunday (January 24, 2021). In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Varun-Natasha's wedding was an intimate affair at the Mansion House resort in Alibaug. It is not a hidden fact that Varun and Natasha gave in major couple goals, being childhood sweethearts. Now, a throwback picture of the couple has gone viral amidst their happy union which will only make one cry happy tears of joy.

The throwback picture of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal was shared by one of the fan pages of the Coolie No 1 actor. It shows the couple from their teenage years. A much younger Varun can be seen in a striped white attire while a beaming Natasha can be seen sporting black. The two made way for a delighted couple in the endearing picture. The fan page shared the picture like a collage to the couple's current wedding picture which will make one believe in true love once again. Take a look at the same.

As per a report in Etimes, after the traditional ceremonies, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, let their hair down to celebrate with their guests. We hear that toasts were raised for the newlyweds, and the guests binged to some yummy Lebanese, Mexican and Indian fare. Of course, there was also a 'lot of dancing' to celebrate the joyous occasion. Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Varun and Natasha will also be hosting a lavish wedding reception for their industry colleagues on February 2, 2021.

