Manoj Bajpayee Says With Fourth National Award Win, 'My Journey As An Actor Has Come A Full Circle'

Earlier this week, Manoj Bajpayee was awarded the National Film Award for his performance in Bhonsle released in 2019. Manoj who also received the Padma Shri award in 2019, recently opened up about the honour and said, it isn't just his win to celebrate, but also his co-stars and the team.

Talking about winning his fourth National Award, he said, "I am extremely thankful to all my producers who believed in me and invested their money in me, my directors, my co-stars and the unit. This is teamwork. It is not just my win, it is also their win."

Manoj also revealed that his journey has come to a full circle. He further told Free Press Journal, "I can only feel happy and grateful for the opportunities that I have received in my career. With winning this award, my journey as an actor has come a full circle."

For the unversed, Bajpayee was awarded the National Film Award- Special Jury Award in 2005 for his performance in Pinjar, before which he received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Satya in 2000.

Notably, while fans are waiting for the release of Family Man's season 2, the actor is returning in a cop role for another project. He will be seen playing a cop on a quest for justice in ZEE5 original film titled, Silence... Can You Hear It?. When asked if he feels like he has been typecast in the cop's role, he said, "Not at all!"

He added that no one could typecast him in the past 26 years. "Let me assure you, if I like the script, I will be doing more cop roles. It is never about the profession but the character that you are playing. It is never about the uniform, but the character who is wearing the uniform!" He added that he will keep playing the roles of cops, lawyers and gangsters in future.

Talking about his upcoming ZEE5 original film, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen alongside Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur in Silence. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans the film will release on March 26, 2021.

ALSO READ: 67th National Film Awards Complete Winners List: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee & Dhanush Bag Big Honours

ALSO READ: Bhonsle Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee Is Exceptionally Good In The Social Drama