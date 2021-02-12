Manushi Chhillar, Varun Dhawan Are Proud As Auto Driver's Daughter Manya Singh Is Crowned Miss India Runner-Up

Former Miss World, actor Manushi Chhillar has reacted to Miss India's latest ceremony where Manya Singh, daughter of an auto driver from Uttar Pradesh, was crowned as Miss India runner-up. Manushi who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, said she is proud of the glass ceilings being shattered.

Manushi reacted to a social media post about Manya's big win and commented, "Glass ceilings to shatter." While many neitzens left supportive messages, Varun Dhawan too 'liked' the post. Actresses Amy Jackson and Samantha Prabhu also applauded her.

Manya Singh had talked about wanting to use the Miss India platform to inspire others and share her journey. "My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into the courage to pursue my dreams."

While talking about her journey, Singh had shared, "I've spent numerous nights without food and sleep. I've spent many afternoons walking for miles on end. My blood, sweat, and tears have amalgamated into courage to pursue my dreams. Being a rickshaw driver's daughter, I never had the opportunity to attend school as I had to start working in my teens. All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn't in my favour."

"I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams," she concluded. Meanwhile, Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, emerged as the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020. Haryana's Manika Sheokand was declared Miss Grand India 2020 and Manya was crowned Miss India 2020 - runner-up.

Notably, Manushi Chhillar, who is the winner of Miss World 2017, at the time was pursuing a medical degree (MBBS) at the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat. She will soon be debuting as an actress in the upcoming film titled Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

ALSO READ: 'Menstrual Hygiene Is One Of The Most Important Areas For Our Country To Focus On' : Manushi Chhillar

ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar Spotted At YRF For Prithviraj Script Reading!