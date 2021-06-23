Minissha Lamba On Rumours Of Undergoing Plastic Surgery To Maintain Girl-Next-Door Image: That's Ridiculous

Minissha Lamba wooed the audience with her impressive performances in films like Yahaan, Bachna Ae Haseeno and was known for her cute looks. A few years back, there were rumours in the tinsel town that the lady had gone under the knife to modify her looks after her before-and-after pictures surfaced on the internet.

It was also alleged that the actress had undergone a nose job. There were strong whispers that her decision of re-sculpting her looks had proven to be fatal to her acting career. Recently, in a chat with radio host Siddharth Kanan, Minissha addressed her plastic surgery rumours.

The actress called reports of undergoing plastic surgery to maintain her girl-next-door look as 'ridiculous'. On being asked if she was upset when she heard these rumours, Minissha said, "As an actor, you are used to rumours. They come out all the time and you have to be thick-skinned if you are in this field."

Further, in the same interview, Minissha also shared that there were instances when she was asked to wear a bikini even if it wasn't the requirement of the script after she donned one in Kidnap.

Elaborating on how she dealt with such situations, the actress said, "I told them, 'I know you would want glamour. Just because I have worn a bikini in Kidnap doesn't mean that now it's required in every other film. I don't see a necessity for this'," further adding, "I had worn a bikini before. It wasn't like I was being a 'chui mui' or I am being difficult. I told them, 'It would be good for your film but may not be good for me in the long run."

Minissha said that she took a conscious decision after Kidnap not to overly go down that way as she wanted to do a variety of roles.

Speaking about work, Minissha was last seen in Sanjay Dutt-Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Bhoomi in 2017.The actress is now gearing up to make her digital debut soon.