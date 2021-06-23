Minissha Lamba Reveals She Was Cheated On By An Actor In The Past; Calls Him A 'Big Flirt'

Actress Minissha Lamba of Bachna Ae Haseeno fame recently talked about her past relationships and revealed that she was cheated on when she was dating an actor. She also opened up on why she has reservations about seeing someone from the film industry.

While speaking with radio host Siddharth Kanan, Minissha said, "The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time. I don't want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody. But this was a decision that I took for myself and I would rather not. Because relationships, I feel, already are so difficult."

On being asked if she was cheated on by an actor, the actress replied, "In one relationship which I had with an actor, yes. But I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt."

Meanwile, Minissha Lamba ended her five-year marriage with restaurateur Ryan Tham last year and has found love again. However, she said that she is keeping his identity a secret as she wants to maintain his privacy.

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, the actress had said that she is currently in a relationship with a 'lovely' person and was quoted as saying, "Currently, I'm in a happy relationship with a lovely person. However, I would like to emphasise that the end of a relationship or marriage is not the end of life. You will have another chance to love, be loved, and will be able to brush the past aside."

Workwise, Minissha is known for films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Kidnap amongst others. She was last seen in Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhoomi in 2017.