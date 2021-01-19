Minissha Lamba On Parting Ways With Husband Ryan Tham: Life Goes On & The Most Important Thing Is To Be Happy

Minissha Lamba, known for films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Well Done Abba, announced her divorce from restaurateur Ryan Tham last year. After being married for five years, the couple parted ways amicably.

Recently, while speaking with a leading daily, the actress opened up about her divorce and said that if things don't work out in a marriage, one should part ways on an amicable basis. She further said that there is no stigma attached to separation.

Minissha Lamba Talks About Her Separation From Ryan Tham Minissha told Times of India, "Life goes on and the important thing is to be happy. If something is not working, part ways amicably. Today we have options for that; there is no stigma attached to separation." Minissha Lamba Says It's Natural To Be Open To Finding Love "Everyone is open to love, the dizziness, the craziness of love. Which woman won't be open to love?," the tabloid quoted Minissha as saying. Minissha On Finding Love Again After A Bad Experience The actress told the daily, "She may have had a bad experience and she may say she doesn't want it but if it comes knocking on the door, she will break down the walls and let it in."

Earlier, while speaking with Indian Express, Minissha had opened up about her love story with her now ex-husband Ryan Tham and said, "We met at his nightclub. He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend's place. I don't know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight." After dating for two years, the couple got married in 2015. It's Ryan's first cousin, actress Pooja Bedi who had spilled the beans about their marriage.

In 2018, there were strong whispers in the tinsel town that Minissha and Ryan were not getting along with each other and had started staying separately. Finally in 2020, Minissha announced her divorce from Ryan by releasing a legal statement that read, "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done."

