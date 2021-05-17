Miss Universe 2020: Adline Castelino's Powerful Answer About COVID-19 Crisis In Final Round Is Winning Hearts

Miss India Universe Adline Quadros Castelino was recently honoured as the runner up at the 69th Miss Universe beauty pageant. While she didn't win the top crown, her answer during the final round of the competition is winning hearts all over the internet.

After making it to the top five, during the final Question and Answer round, Adline was asked a question about the current pandemic and its economic strain on countries. The question asked by the judges was, "Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?"

Adline Castelino's response to the question has received quite the praise, especially given the current situation in the country. She said, "Good evening universe. Well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realized something very important that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy. Thank you."

Meanwhile, her final statement also garnered her some love on social media platforms. The beauty queen was asked to talk about free speech and the right to protest, another topic that has been common not only in India but all around the world. Adline in response talked about protest as a means to raise voice against injustice.

Using women's protests for equal rights as an example, she said, "We've seen many protests in recent days. Especially, I want to point out the protests that women have made throughout the years with equal rights. Until today, we lacking them. Because protest helps us raise our voice against what's happening, against inequality. It helps minorities in any democracy to raise their voice. So protest is very important. But what's not important is when you use it, because with every right comes responsibility for the use of it with power. Thank you."

For the unversed, 22-year-old Adline Quadros Castelino originally hails from Kuwait, but moved to India to become a financially independent woman. The young star is born to Mangalorean catholic parents hailing from Karnataka.