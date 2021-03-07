Mithun Chakraborty All Set To Join BJP During PM Narendra Modi’s Kolkata Rally

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. Mithun will be joining the saffron party today during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kolkata’s Brigade Ground.

For the unversed, the actor was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2014. However, Mithun resigned as the MP in 2016 expressing his desire to quit politics.

But now, the actor, in all likelihood will be present at the event that is scheduled to start at 1 pm. On being asked if he will join BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya of the party told India Today, "He will be present here at the rally. We'll see if he wishes to join us, we will hand him the BJP flag then and there."

Vijayvargiya also opened up about his meeting with the yesteryear Bengali superstar, which took place a while ago. He said that Mithun has assured him that he will extend his support to PM Modi in the Bengal election campaign.

West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh too gave a statement on Mithun Chakraborty becoming part of the BJP. He has said that if he comes to BJP, it will be good for both Bengal and the party.

For the uninitiated, Bengal polls will be held in eight phases for 294 seats. The first phase will be held on March 27 while the election results will come out on 2 May.

