While 2021 has been a roller-coaster ride for audience, as well as Bollywood stars and filmmakers, many interesting films were released this year. Having said that, we bring to you a list of most searched movies of 2021 and guess what? Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim tops the list! Speaking about Bollywood movies, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah secures the second spot on the list , while Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the third most searched movie on Google.

Check out the entire list below...

1. Jai Bhim

Directed by T. J. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a Tamil legal drama film, which is based on a true incident in 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K. Chandru.

2. Shershaah

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah is a biographical war film, which follows the life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra.

3. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was the stand alone sequel of 2009 Hindi film Wanted.

4. Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom was inspired from real life hijacking events in India during 1980, such as the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405 and 421 hijackings.

5. Eternals

Marvel Studios' Eternals is also one of the films that have been in the top five category in most searched movies in 2021 in India.

6. Master

Vijay-starrer Master is an action-thriller Tamil film, which revolves around an alcoholic professor, who takes a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home, unbeknownst to him.

7. Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty's cop-drama starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif not only created humongous buzz among audience, but also minted money at the box office.

8. Godzilla vs Kong

Just like other films, Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs Kong, the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse, also secured a spot in top ten list of most searched movies of 2021 in India.

9. Drishyam 2

Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 2 starring Venkatesh in the lead role, secured ninth spot in the list.

10. Bhuj: The Pride of India

While the film failed to woo audience, Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India became a hot topic of discussion owing to its poor VFX.