Suriya's Jai Bhim Gets Featured In Oscars' Offiical YouTube Channel!

Jai Bhim, the courtroom drama that featured Suriya in the lead role, had emerged as one of the most-loved Tamil films of 2021. The movie, which is helmed by TJ Gnanavel, deals with a subject that is not much discussed in cinema. Interestingly, Jai Bhim is now featured in the Oscars' official YouTube channel.

As per the latest reports, a scene from the movie, along with director TJ Gnanavel's has been featured in the prestigious Oscars' YouTube channel, which is a part of the Oscars' Library. The exciting update was revealed by Suriya and Jyotika's production banner 2D Entertainment, which bankrolled Jai Bhim, with a social media post.

"An honour of the highest order!

#JaiBhim has been featured in the official YouTube channel of @TheAcademy #SceneAtTheAcademy

▶️ https://youtu.be/6tRv0L1Xq9Q #Oscars," reads the Twitter post of 2D Entertainment.

"Jai Bhim weaves in real case studies helmed by Activist-Lawyer Chandru, who brought justice to indigenous tribes in Tamilnadu through his relentless efforts. Writer-director TJ Gnanavel reveals how the story narrative was formed and executed," reads the description of Jai Bhim's scene, which is given in the Oscars' official YouTube channel.

To the unversed, Jai Bhim, which marked Suriya's first onscreen collaboration with director TJ Gnanavel, had received a nomination at the Golden Globes Awards 2022, under the Best Non-English Language Film category. The highly acclaimed film has also emerged as the highest user-rated film on IMDb with a 9.6 rating.

Jai Bhim, which revolves around a real-life incident that happened in 1993, features Suriya as Adv. Chandru. However, it was Lijomol Jose, who played a pivotal role in the movie, who stole the show with her exceptional performance. The TJ Gnanavel directorial also features Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Guru Somasundaram, and others in the key roles.