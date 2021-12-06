Akshay Kumar Starrer Sooryavanshi Becomes A Blockbuster Minting Rs 193.37 Crore In 31 Days

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi was released on November 5 last month after a long wait owing to the pandemic. However, the wait was not futile as the movie received a tremendous response at the box office and is now fast inching to the Rs 200 crore mark. The movie has been helmed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Talking about the same, entertainment trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his social media handle to state how Sooryavanshi has garnered Rs 193.37 crore at the box office. The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer has managed to do so in 31 days of its release. Take a look at the tweet.

Sooryavanshi Closing Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Cop Film Is A Super Hit

Earlier an economics analysis of Sooryavanshi report presented by Pinkvilla stated the statistical details as follows: Budget- Rs 140 crore

PNA- Rs 20 crore

India Theatrical Share- Rs 95 crore (expected)

Overseas Theatrical Share- Rs 25 crore (expected)

Digital rights- Rs 82 crore (Netflix)

Satellite rights- Rs 50 crore (Zee)

Music rights- Rs 20 crore (T-Series)

Ancillary rights- Rs 10 crore

Total revenue- Rs 282 crore

Profit- Rs 122 crore.

Rohit Shetty Wants To Introduce Female Cop In His Universe; 'Film Will Be On Sooryavanshi & Singham's Scale'

The movie also had an extended cameo of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao. Earlier director Rohit Shetty also addressed the fans' demand to introduce a badass female cop in his cop universe franchise. The filmmaker told Indianexpress.com, "Without a female lead or cop, the universe won't ever be complete. We are waiting because we all have lost two years of our lives. Today we would be discussing my 17th film, not the 15th. Sooryavanshi was supposed to be released two years ago. I don't want to make a small film. With a woman at the helm, my film will be at the level of Singham or Sooryavanshi. Till the time I don't get that kind of a story, I can't proceed just because there is a demand for a female cop in this universe, and I can understand that. Whenever I make this film, I want to make it into a bigger scale film for sure."

Apart from this, Rohit Shetty said that it's the love from the audience, the police force and everyone across the country which draws him to the cop universe. He added that he doesn't make films on cops to motivate them but to support and celebrate them for the work that they do. Rohit had gone on to say that he did not think of this cop universe from beforehand.