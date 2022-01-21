Oscars 2022: Suriya’s Jai Bhim And Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Earn Eligibility!

It can't get bigger than this! Suriya Sivakumar's Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham have been qualified for the nominations at the Oscars 2022. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on January 20 (Thursday) issued a list of 276 films that are eligible for the 94th Oscars. Among the listed films, Suriya's real-life inspired courtroom drama Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's period war film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham are India's official entry at the Academy this year. The films have been shortlisted for the Best Feature Film category.

Notably, Jai Bhim and Marakkar will be competing with other acclaimed films including In The Earth, In The Heights, India Sweets And Spices, Jockey, Eternals, Godzilla Vs Kong, Black Widow, The Matrix Resurrections, Mayday, Naked Singularity and Boogie. The official voting for nominations will commence on January 27 and conclude on February 1. The final nomination list will be released on February 8.

On a related note, recently, The Oscars' official YouTube channel had shared a hard-hitting scene from Jai Bhim on the video streaming platform under the section 'Scene At The Academy'. The description of the shared opening sequence read, "Jai Bhim weaves in real case studies helmed by Activist-Lawyer Chandru, who brought justice to indigenous tribes in Tamilnadu through his relentless efforts. Writer-director TJ Gnanavel reveals how the story narrative was formed and executed."

Suriya's Jai Bhim Gets Featured In Oscars' Official YouTube Channel!

Bro Daddy Title Song: Mohanlal & Prithviraj Sukumaran Win The Internet With Their Camaraderie!

Jai Bhim directed by TJ Gnanavel also stars Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The film follows Chandru, an advocate who fights for the rights of the oppressed. Marakkar, on the other hand, is directed by celebrated helmer Priyadarshan and features a star-studded cast including Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal and Manju Warrier. Set in the 16th century, the film is based on the life of the fourth Kunjali Marakkar, the first Naval Commander and freedom fighter who fought against the Portuguese.