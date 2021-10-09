NCB Raids Film Producer Imtiaz Khatri's Residence, Office In Drugs-On-Cruise Case; Issues Summon

In a new development in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the accused, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted raids at the residence and office of film producer Imtiaz Khatri.

According to reports, Khatri's name surfaced when the agency interrogated Achint Kumar who was arrested earlier this week when they probed Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. The raids began last night and continued till morning (October 9, 2021).

A tweet by ANI read, "Cruise ship raid case | Raid being conducted at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Bandra area of Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)."

Further the investigating agency also issued summons to Khatri to appear before the court today in connection with this case.

"Cruise ship raid case | Narcotics Control Bureau summons film producer Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it today in Mumbai," ANI mentioned in another tweet.

For the unversed, Imtiaz Khatri is a film producer and a Mumbai-based builder who is believed to have connections with many Bollywood stars. He is often spotted at their Page 3 parties. This is not the first time when Khatri's name has cropped up in a drugs case.

Last year, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Shruti Modi had made some shocking revelations about him allegedly supplying drugs to the MS: Dhoni star when she was interrogated by Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) in a drugs case related to Sushant's demise.

Meanwhile on Friday (October 8), a Mumbai court rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea application. The star kid has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody at Arthur Road Jail.