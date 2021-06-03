Neeti Mohan And Nihaar Pandya Welcome A Baby Boy; Latter Says 'We Witnessed Our SON-Rise'

Here's some good news coming in! Popular singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya have been blessed with a baby boy. Calling it a surreal feeling, the 'Manwa Laage' singer thanked fans for their love and wishes.

Neeti took to her Instagram page to share a silhhouette picture from her pregnancy in which her hubby Nihaar is seen lovingly kissing her forehead. The singer captioned it as, "Our family, @nihaarpandya & me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in 😊 We are overjoyed and Thank every one for the love and wishes ❤️."

Neeti Mohan On Embracing Motherhood: It's A Miracle That There Is Life Growing Inside Of You

Have a look at her post.

Nihaar too shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and confirmed that his wife and the baby are both healthy and fine.

He wrote, "My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine.

Nihaar added, "Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise' .. 🙏, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always."

The couple's close friend and singer Harshdeep Kaur was the one to break the happy news on social media with a heartfelt post.

Neeti Mohan Recalls Horrific Experience Of Returning From Australia To India Amid Coronavirus Scare

She shared a picture with the new parents and captioned it as, "Yay!!!!! I'm a Maasi to a beautiful Baby Boy 💛👶🏻 Congratulations @neetimohan18 & @nihaarpandya on becoming parents! Call it a divine connection that Neeti's baby & my Baby both were born on the 2nd 😍 Lots of love to you my soul sister! So so glad that we're going to experience motherhood together. Can't wait to hold the little one in my arms 💕."

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for Neeti and Nihaar on social media. Gauahar Khan wrote, "Super congratulations! Nihaar n Neeti . God bless the new born . U guys will make great parents . 🌸" Tahira Kashyap dropped a couple of heart emoticons. Shreya Ghoshal who recently welcomed a baby boy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @neetimohan18 @nihaarpandya God bless the angel baby ♥️♥️ Devyaan sends his love to his friend to be 🤗♥️." "Congratulations @neetimohan18 @nihaarpandya ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," read Kubbra Sait's comment. Vishal Dadlani posted, "Congratulations @neetimohan18 and @nihaarpandya and a big welcome to the newbie! Love you guys! 🤗🤗🤗."

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya's love story began at a friend's wedding. After dating each other for some time, the couple got married on February 11, 2019. Later in an interview, Nihaar had revealed that it was love at first sight for him. "It took me no time at all to decide Neeti was the one I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. Luckily she felt the same way. We decided to get married soon after we met," he was quoted as saying.

Filmibeat wishes Neeti and Nihaar hearty congratulations on the arrival of their newborn!