Nia Sharma Was Told 'You Look So Hot' At Meeting For A Role In Manikarnika; Actress Says 'I Didn't Go Again'

Touted to be one of the most popular actresses on the small screen, Nia Sharma has never shied away from speaking her mind. Despite all the stardom on television, unlike some of her contemporaries Sharma is yet to dabble with films.

Recently in a radio interview, Nia revealed that she has never visited a 'Bollywood office' except for one time and it turned out to be an unpleasant experience for her.

Nia Sharma Says The Perception Of Actors With A Good Fan Following Can Bring Good Ratings Is Bizarre

The Naagin 4 actress said that she had gone for a meeting for a role in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Terming the meeting as a stupid conversion, she called it a wastage of time. Nia told radio host Siddharth Kanan that she does not want to walk into a film director or producer's office and be underestimated because she hails from the TV industry.

Nia Sharma Says Sidharth's Demise Hit Her Hard; Neha Bhasin Shares SidNaaz's Picture & Posts Heartfelt Note

Recalling the only Bollywood meeting she ever had, Nia revealed, "Manikarnika ke liye ek meeting thi itna sa role ke liye (there was a meeting for a bit part in Manikarnika). It was a stupid conversation. I didn't go again. Kuch faayda nahi tha uss conversation ka (It was not a worthwhile conversation), it was a wastage of time. And then he was like, 'you look so hot'. I was like, 'seriously?'"

Nia Sharma rose to fame with Star Plus' popular TV soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai followed by Ravi Dubey-starrer TV show Jamai Raja. She was the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made In India. The actress made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt's erotic thriller web series Twisted. Nia recently starred in the music video 'Do Ghoont'.