Nushrratt Bharuccha To Play This Challenging Role In Janhit Mein Jaari; Raaj Shaandilyaa Spills The Beans!

Nushrratt Bharuccha who has been mostly associated with glamorous roles in the past, is slowly picking up characters which require her to step out of her comfort zone. After playing a house help in Netflix's anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans, the actress is now all set to be seen in a taboo-breaking role in her next movie.

A few months back, it was announced that Nushrratt Bharuccha will be teaming up for Pavail Gulati for Omung Kumar's next directorial venture titled Janhit Mein Jaari. The film marks director-writer Raaj Shaandilyaa's debut as a producer. Well, we have some interesting scoop on this comedy film.

As per a report in ETimes, Nushrrat will be essaying the role of a condom sales executive. Raaj Shaandilyaa confirmed the news and spilled the beans about the actress' role in the movie.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha: Only True Fans Of The Actress Know These Lesser Known Facts About Her!

"Nushrratt's character hails from a small town. She is a well-educated and progressive woman. She's looking for a job and finds one where she's placed as a sales and promotions executive at a condom manufacturing company," Raaj told the tabloid.

He further added, "In the film, Nushrratt hops between selling condoms at medical stores and also runs promotions in different areas of the locality. The film also focuses on the repercussions she faces in her personal life due to her profession, which is rare for a woman."

Janhit Mein Jaari is Nushrratt's second collaboration with Raaj. The latter had earlier directed the actress in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha Recalls Bursting Into Tears While Watching Akaash Vani; The Reason Will Leave You Shocked!

Speaking about Nushrratt coming onboard for Janhit Mein Jaari, Raaj shared that he had discussed the story with the Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety actress while they were shooting for Dream Girl in Mathura. Nushrratt jumped at the offer as she was excited to play a blod character.

Janhit Mein Jaari also stars Amyra Dastur and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. The film was earlier slated to go on floors on April 25. However, the makers were forced to push ahead the shooting owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film will tentatively hit the shooting floors in August. Janhit Mein Jaari will be shot in Chanderi and Bhopal.

Besides this quirky comedy, Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming projects include Chhorii and Hurdang.